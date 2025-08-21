Pune: CM opens Ganeshkhind flyover, skips speech to avoid traffic chaos

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday inaugurated one arm of the Ganeshkhind double-decker flyover, built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to ease traffic congestion on the busy University Road.

The programme, scheduled for 5.30 pm, began late as Fadnavis reached over an hour behind schedule. By then, crowds had gathered on the flyover, adding to the traffic snarl. To prevent further disruption on Ganeshkhind Road, the CM skipped his speech and limited the ceremony to a brief ribbon-cutting.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrived earlier and reviewed the project along with PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, District Collector Jitendra Dudi and PMC Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram. Traffic had already slowed during peak hours, prompting Fadnavis to keep the event short.

The delay in opening the flyover had already attracted criticism from opposition parties and commuters, who had been demanding its early launch. Officials said the new link will cut travel time for thousands moving between Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner and Hinjewadi, besides decongesting the Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and easing flow towards Chandni Chowk and Pashan.

After the inauguration, Fadnavis inspected the structure. The event was attended by DCM Pawar, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Bapusaheb Pathare and Hemant Rasane, along with senior officials, including divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakat Pulkundwar, PMRDA commissioner Dr Mhase, PMC commissioner Ram, collector Dudi and SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi.

Dr Mhase also gave a presentation on the project’s features and benefits.

After inaugurating phase one of the integrated double-decker flyover constructed between Aundh and Shivajinagar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was also present during the occasion, in a post on X said, “This significant project will provide substantial relief to the growing traffic congestion in Pune. Punekars will experience faster, safer, and more convenient travel. The government is committed to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Pune and streamlining the traffic system.”

The newly opened stretch, connecting Aundh to Shivajinagar, is expected to ease congestion on the busy Ganeshkhind Road.

The ₹277-crore project is designed to improve traffic flow at Vidyapeeth Chowk and along Ganeshkhind Road. As part of the initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has widened the stretch between Pune University and the Indian Agricultural College (RBI) to 45 metres.