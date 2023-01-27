CMET Pune, Neutrino Energy Group partner to develop self-charging Pi Car in India

The Pune-headquartered Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) and the German Neutrino Energy Group on Friday entered an understanding for the electro-mobility future of India. CMET Pune is a premier government laboratory under the ministry of electronics and information technology which undertakes research and development of critical materials namely essential components for new Neutrino Voltaic Power Cubes. It is known for its expertise in advanced material sciences, and is led by director-general Dr Bharat Kale. Whereas Neutrino Energy Group is an international group of companies, scientists and partners dedicated to the development of clean and green energy. The group has announced a major investment of 2.5 billion euros in India for the development of its revolutionary self-charging electrical car, the Pi Car Project. The Pi Car will be powered by Neutrino’s patented Neutrino Voltaic technology which harnesses energy from the vicinity, Neutrinos or subatomic particles that are abundant in the universe and other invisible radiation. The Pi Car Project has garnered the support of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, chancellor of Nalanda University and part of the scientific advisory board of the Neutrino Energy Group. Dr Bhatkar is popularly referred to as the ‘Father of Supercomputers in India.

Holger Thorsten Schubert, CEO and president, Neutrino Energy Group, said, “The Pi Car Project represents a significant step forward in the development of clean and sustainable energy sources. Not only will it reduce dependence on fossil fuels and decrease carbon emissions, it will also create employment and support the growth of the Indian economy. The Neutrino Energy Group has committed to bringing the Pi Car to market within the next three years. This Revolutionary Neutrino Voltaic technology will also be incorporated for a wide range of cutting-edge applications.” Thorsten Schubert was speaking at a media briefing held on Friday at CMET Pune. Chief technology officer (CTO) of Neutrino Energy Group and the director of operations of Neutrino in India, Surya Sharma, were also present at the briefing. To accelerate the development of the Pi Car in India, Sharma plans to leverage the expertise of these synergies for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.