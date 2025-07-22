CMRF provides 17 crore aid in six months

In six months—from January to June 2025—financial assistance of ₹17.28 crore has been provided to 1,785 patients for treatment of serious and life-threatening illnesses by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) Cell in Pune district. According to officials, the CMRF provides financial aid for the treatment of severe diseases such as heart ailments, cancer, kidney and liver failure, neurological disorders, cochlear implants, burns, organ transplants, road accidents, and neonatal care, among others. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The cell operates under the guidance of the district collector Jitendra Dudi, who confirmed that the fund continues to offer timely and life-saving aid to eligible citizens.

Dudi said, “In just six months, we’ve disbursed over ₹17 crore in medical aid. The CMRF cell plays a vital role in providing hope and healing to the underprivileged during critical times. Currently, 445 hospitals in Pune district are affiliated with the CMRF. Citizens and patients can contact the district CMRF Cell to seek financial aid for treatment.”

Rameshwar Naik, CMRF cell head, said, “The number of beneficiaries receiving the aid through the district cell is increasing every year.”