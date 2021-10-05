Home / Cities / Pune News / CNG price hiked by 2 in Pune, rickshaw union says fares may increase
pune news

CNG price hiked by 2 in Pune, rickshaw union says fares may increase

With a majority of auto-rickshaws in the city running on CNG, Pune Auto-Rickshaw Association said that considering the surge in price will closely impact auto-rickshaw drivers’ lives, a hike in fares maybe in order. (Shutterstock (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
With a majority of auto-rickshaws in the city running on CNG, Pune Auto-Rickshaw Association said that considering the surge in price will closely impact auto-rickshaw drivers’ lives, a hike in fares maybe in order. (Shutterstock (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manasi Deshpande

PUNE: After the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, it is now CNG’s turn with prices rising by 2 in the city. Effectively, consumers will have to dish out 59.50 per kg of CNG as opposed to 57.50 per kg according to the last hike in prices recorded on August 2 this year. On Monday, petrol cost was 107.95 per litre while that of diesel was 96.50 per litre. With soaring fuel prices, several vehicle users have already switched to CNG.

With a majority of auto-rickshaws in the city running on CNG, convener of the Pune Auto-Rickshaw Association, Nitin Pawar, said that considering the surge in price will closely impact auto-rickshaw drivers’ lives, a hike in fares maybe in order.

“Earlier, we had reduced the fare hike but as CNG prices have inched closer to 60 per kg, it seems inevitable. As it is, the lives of operators of this business had become difficult due to overall inflation. Now to make things worse, CNG prices have increased. After meetings with all stakeholders, a final decision on the fare hike will be taken. It is already being implemented in Mumbai,” Pawar said.

Social activists working for rickshaw drivers said that even a hike of 2 will impact profit margins. Keshav Kshirsagar, head of the organisation, Baghtoy Rickshawala, said, “Even the slightest hike impacts profit margins. A hike of 2 per kg may seem slight for a regular CNG vehicle user but it makes a great difference to rickshaw drivers.”

Those who use CNG cars are also miffed with the price hike. Sunil Pote, who switched from petrol to CNG for his car expressed disappointment over the increase in price. “A few months ago, I decided to switch to CNG because of soaring petrol prices. But now CNG price is also increasing. How is a common man to stay afloat! If this continues, fuel will soon be out of reach of the common people,” Pote said.

Prices under Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL)

PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) area + Fursungi + Pisoli + Ambegaon: 59.50 per kg

PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) area + Hinjewadi + Chakan: 59.50 per kg

Nashik-Dhule-Valsad area: 63.50 per kg

Ramanagara district: 60 per kg

Sindhudurg district: 64 per kg

(Source: MNGL website)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out