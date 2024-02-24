 Coach fire caused by trespassers, says railway official - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Coach fire caused by trespassers, says railway official

Coach fire caused by trespassers, says railway official

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 24, 2024 06:40 AM IST

An unoccupied coach was gutted in a major fire that broke out at the Pune railway junction yard at around 2 am on February 13

The railway authorities on Friday said that the recent fire incident at Pune railway yard that gutted a coach was caused by trespassers who entered the railway property.

The railway authorities on Friday said that the recent fire incident at Pune railway yard that gutted a coach was caused by trespassers who entered the railway property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The railway authorities on Friday said that the recent fire incident at Pune railway yard that gutted a coach was caused by trespassers who entered the railway property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Indu Dubey, Pune Divisional Manager (DRM), said, “The coach that caught fire was parked at the yard and it was unfit for passengers. Our inquiry found that locals used to enter the coach. Involvement of outsiders is established in the fire incident. We have decided to cover the yard area with CCTV camera facility. Some locations on the premises have been identified and it will be fenced and barricaded to prevent illegal entry.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An unoccupied coach was gutted in a major fire that broke out at the Pune railway junction yard at around 2 am on February 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On