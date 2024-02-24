Coach fire caused by trespassers, says railway official

The railway authorities on Friday said that the recent fire incident at Pune railway yard that gutted a coach was caused by trespassers who entered the railway property. The railway authorities on Friday said that the recent fire incident at Pune railway yard that gutted a coach was caused by trespassers who entered the railway property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Indu Dubey, Pune Divisional Manager (DRM), said, “The coach that caught fire was parked at the yard and it was unfit for passengers. Our inquiry found that locals used to enter the coach. Involvement of outsiders is established in the fire incident. We have decided to cover the yard area with CCTV camera facility. Some locations on the premises have been identified and it will be fenced and barricaded to prevent illegal entry.”

An unoccupied coach was gutted in a major fire that broke out at the Pune railway junction yard at around 2 am on February 13.