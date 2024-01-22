Coaching class assn plans to protest new govt guidelines

The Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and the Social Forum of Maharashtra are miffed with the latest guidelines issued by the Central government and are planning to protest it. Last Thursday, the Ministry of Education issued a set of rules stating that no student below 16 years of age or those who are yet to complete their secondary education should be allowed to take private tuition. This move came amid an alarming rise in student suicides in the country. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ministry has also instructed institutes not to publish misleading advertisements and not to promise good marks or ranks to parents and students before admission. This move came amid an alarming rise in student suicides in the country.

Raising objections against these guidelines, Bandopant Bhuyar, founder president of Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra said a state-level meeting has been convened in Nashik on January 28 to discuss the direction of the agitation.

“According to these guidelines, pupils under the age of 16 cannot register for the coaching class. However, 70% of students under the age of 16 attend coaching classes across the country. As per the recent guidelines, the students will lose educational opportunities, and the financial situation of the coaching class operators would fall apart.”

Bhuyar further said that the federation will lodge a formal complaint against the guidelines.

“We have no objection regarding the other regulations that the central government should prepare for coaching classes. However, if children under 16 years old are not admitted to coaching classes, they will suffer significant educational setbacks. It is at this age that their foundation becomes strong,” he added.

Another private tuition operator Satish Kamble said, “Many parents send their children to coaching classes for things that are not taught in school. As a result, there may be increased pressure on the government to change its policies. A meeting of class operators and teaching staff will be held in Nashik on January 28 to decide the direction of the protest.”

Shourya Mule a class 10 student said, “I’ve been attending private coaching lessons since Class 8, and our tutor teaches us better than what we learn in school. And as this is my class 10, year I want to score good marks for which coaching is needed.”