‘Code Karega Bharat’ initiative launched in Pune

PUNE ‘Code Karega Bharat’ – a nationwide campaign undertaken by Aspire Knowledge and Skills India Pvt. Ltd. (Aspire) to upskill India’s next generation of software developers and engineers – was kickstarted on Friday, January 25, 2025 at the hands of the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Aspire, Dr Sanjay Gandhi and the vice-chancellor (VC) of College of Engineering (COEP) Technological University Pune, Dr Sunil Bhirud. Nationwide campaign ‘Code Karega Bharat’of Aspire Knowledge and Skills India Pvt Ltd to upskill India’s next generation of software developers and engineers kickstarted on Friday. (HT)

Present on the occasion were the chief executive officer (CEO) of Research Park Foundation at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Dr Arvind Shaligram; head learning and outcome of AIMERZ Lokesh Mathur; founder of AIMERZ Vishwa Mohan; vice-chancellor (VC) of Pimpri-Chinchwad University Dr Manimala Puri; and director of Aspire Samidha Gandhi. The VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonare (district Raigad) professor Karbhari Kale was present virtually.

Aspire CMD Dr Sanjay Gandhi said, “This campaign has been started by our company free-of-charge for students and youth who want to build their career in the coding sector. Technical collaboration has been sought for this from the Bangalore-based company Aimerz.ai. The students must register themselves on https://www.aspireks.com/technology_partners to make use of this opportunity. The ambitious campaign, ‘Code Karega Bharat’ is based on Aspire’s 27 years of expertise in skills’ development and vocational training with Aimerz.ai’s cutting-edge tools and tech-driven learning solutions. It will offer students unparalleled opportunities to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry-readiness. The campaign is tailored for students graduating between 2023 and 2028, and focuses on equipping them with essential skills for a competitive tech landscape.”

While COEP Technological University Pune V-C Dr Bhirud said, “Evaluate coding, problem-solving, and technical aptitude, facility of AI mock interviews for top performers, resume-building tools and job opportunities in more than 50 tech domains as also interactive live coding sessions are some of the main features of this campaign. Aspire has empowered over 100,000 students through vocational training and facilitated more than 50,000 job placements across diverse industries. Affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and government-led initiatives, Aspire is a pioneer in skills’ development.”