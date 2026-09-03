COEP revises fee structure after student agitation

The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University on Tuesday issued a revised fee structure for first-year BTech and BPlanning students admitted for 2026-27, following student agitation over the earlier fee structure. The revision follows a meeting at Patil’s chambers on August 18 where representations regarding fee structure were discussed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The move follows directions from the higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

Under the revised structure, students admitted through the CAP round in the open category will pay ₹1,56,464, comprising ₹1,25,830 tuition fee, ₹18,874 development fee, ₹5,000 examination fee, ₹750 alumni association membership fee, ₹10 disaster relief fund and ₹6,000 refundable common money deposit.

The notification provides separate fee structures for SC/ST, VJNT, EWS/SEBC, TFWS, girls and other eligible categories, as well as students admitted through the Against Centralised Admission Process (ACAP) round.

The revision follows a meeting at Patil’s chambers on August 18 where representations regarding fee structure were discussed.

A key change is the inclusion of the “other fees” component within tuition fees. According to the university, this will enable eligible students to claim greater reimbursement under government schemes.

The revision comes after students protested the earlier fee structure.

The notification states that students eligible for government scholarships or reimbursement schemes must apply through the prescribed portals. Those who fail to apply will have to pay the applicable fees themselves.