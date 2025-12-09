Search
Collector holds ‘positive’ talks with Purandar Airport-affected farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:16 am IST

The meeting, held at the district collector’s office, focused on land valuation and compensation for the acquisition required for the proposed airport. Deputy collector Kalyan Pandhare, sub-divisional officer Varsha Landge, Baramati MIDC regional officer Hanumant Patil, and numerous affected farmers and villagers attended the discussion.

Pune: District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Monday met with farmers and residents affected by the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport in Purandar, assuring them that the state government remains “positive” about addressing their concerns regarding land rates, compensation, and rehabilitation.

Purandar airport-affected farmers (file image) (HT)
Dudi added that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon hold a detailed meeting with a delegation of project-affected farmers to discuss next steps and potential decisions.

Officials discussed key demands raised by the affected families, including revised land rates and compensation, residential plots, income tax exemptions on compensation, stamp duty relief for rehabilitation, certificates for project-affected and landless families, Kunbi caste certificates, enhanced FSI, land development through PARDA, local infrastructure planning, naming of newly developed airport areas after eminent personalities, crop valuation, permanent jobs for local youths at the airport, plot reservation, housing rights, concessional loans for business and employment, and educational fee concessions.

“Farmers have responded positively to the process so far. Land acquisition and crop survey procedures will be conducted with full transparency, and no landowner will be treated unfairly. Regular updates will be provided to all affected families,” Dudi said.

The administration will also arrange skill training for local villagers to ensure employment opportunities. Dudi added that the government is committed to ensuring no project-affected person is left out.

