Monday, Jun 24, 2024
College student drowns in Pavana backwaters

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 24, 2024 06:24 AM IST

19-year-old college student on picnic with friends drowns in the backwaters of Pavana Dam at 4.30 pm on Sunday

Pune: Ankush Verma, 19, student of Symbiosis School of Design, Vimannagar, drowned in the backwaters of Pavana Dam at 4.30 pm on Sunday. On a picnic with four to five friends, he stepped into the waters of the lake when the incident took place. Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural, said that the body was fished out late in the evening by cops with the help of villagers.

19-year-old college student on picnic with friends drowns in the backwaters of Pavana Dam at 4.30 pm on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The boy hailed from Delhi and was a college student. The friends ventured into the water and the victim could not make his way out of the depth and drowned,” Deshmukh said.

