College student killed in road accident on Sinhgad Road

A 20-year-old college student tragically lost her life in a road accident near Mahadev Nagar on Sinhgad Road on Thursday afternoon. A 20-year-old college student tragically lost her life in a road accident near Mahadev Nagar on Sinhgad Road on Thursday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the victim was returning home after attending classes when the incident occurred near Tukainagar. While navigating the road, she attempted to avoid a stretch of untreated sewage water flowing onto the street. In the process, her two-wheeler swerved slightly, and she was struck from behind by a fast-approaching cement truck. The impact proved fatal, and she died on the spot, authorities confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Kadam is currently investigating the case further.