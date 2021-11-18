College students demand online-offline mode for exams in Pune

Pune: With university and colleges looking forward to reopening its campuses after the Diwali vacation, students and student organisations are demanding exams in the winter season to be conducted in both online and offline modes.

With exams on online mode since past one and a half years during the Covid pandemic, the state government has now allowed college and university campuses to conduct offline classes and exams for fully vaccinated students.

“We are working on conducting the next semester examinations offline and discussed the issue at the recent meeting held by the university. It was unanimously decided to conduct it in offline mode, and its detailed planning will start after the Diwali vacation,” said Mahesh Kakade, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination and evaluation department head.

Students and student organisations are demanding to have both online and offline options for conducting exams. “I am still at my village in Nashik and would return next year due to financial reasons. As I am supporting my family now, it would be convenient if the exams are held online for the next semester too,” said Kedar Jambhale, a second-year Commerce student.

Kamlakar Shete, student and vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, Pune city said, “We conducted an online survey to take opinion of students about conducting exams, in which 11,000 participated and 93.04 per cent demanded to have online exams for the next semester. So, our demand is that university and colleges should give a choice to students to appear for exams in both online and offline mode.”