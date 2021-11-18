Home / Cities / Pune News / College students demand online-offline mode for exams in Pune
pune news

College students demand online-offline mode for exams in Pune

With university and colleges looking forward to reopening its campuses in Pune after the Diwali vacation, students and student organisations are demanding exams in the winter season to be conducted in both online and offline modes
With university and colleges looking forward to reopening its campuses in Pune after the Diwali vacation, students and student organisations are demanding exams in the winter season to be conducted in both online and offline modes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
With university and colleges looking forward to reopening its campuses in Pune after the Diwali vacation, students and student organisations are demanding exams in the winter season to be conducted in both online and offline modes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: With university and colleges looking forward to reopening its campuses after the Diwali vacation, students and student organisations are demanding exams in the winter season to be conducted in both online and offline modes.

With exams on online mode since past one and a half years during the Covid pandemic, the state government has now allowed college and university campuses to conduct offline classes and exams for fully vaccinated students.

“We are working on conducting the next semester examinations offline and discussed the issue at the recent meeting held by the university. It was unanimously decided to conduct it in offline mode, and its detailed planning will start after the Diwali vacation,” said Mahesh Kakade, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination and evaluation department head.

Students and student organisations are demanding to have both online and offline options for conducting exams. “I am still at my village in Nashik and would return next year due to financial reasons. As I am supporting my family now, it would be convenient if the exams are held online for the next semester too,” said Kedar Jambhale, a second-year Commerce student.

Kamlakar Shete, student and vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, Pune city said, “We conducted an online survey to take opinion of students about conducting exams, in which 11,000 participated and 93.04 per cent demanded to have online exams for the next semester. So, our demand is that university and colleges should give a choice to students to appear for exams in both online and offline mode.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out