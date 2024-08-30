Combine consent, bio-medical waste charges revised for hospitals

PUNE In a relief to thousands of hospitals, the Maharashtra government has revised the charges for combined consent and authorisation (CCA) and bio-medical waste (BMW) management. Hospitals can now pay the fees for as per the number of beds, unlike capital investment, said officials on Thursday. Maharashtra government has revised charges for combined consent and authorisation and bio-medical waste management. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

It is mandatory for the hospitals to get permission for CCA and to generate, handle and manage BMW from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

As per the government resolution issued on October 10, 2022, hospitals were asked to pay the fees for CCA based on capital investment by the health care facility. However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune and Ophthalmology Association opposed the decision claiming the charges were exorbitant.

Hindustan Times had earlier published a news article on April 22, 2024, titled ‘Small, medium-sized hospitals in Pune struggle to survive due to stringent norms raising the hardship faced by hospitals.’

“Now, healthcare facility has to pay the fees for CCA and BMW management as per the number of beds, unlike based on capital investment by industries,” said a senior MPCB official requesting anonymity.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, welcomed the decision and said, that a major share of investment done by healthcare facility goes on non-polluting but expensive instruments and equipment.

“Besides, they are located in city areas due to which the land and premises cost is massive compared to other industries situated in industrial zones. These two categories i.e. healthcare facilities and other industries can’t be compared based on capital investment, so we had requested you to reduce the fees for CCA and BMW management,” said Patil.

As per IMA doctors, the hospitals are already paying the BMW charges to local bodies.

“The minimum charges for healthcare facilities were ₹15,000 for a term of two years. Some hospitals even had to pay in lakhs. This is a huge relief for the hospitals and now the process must be simplified,” said Dr Sunil Ingale of IMA.