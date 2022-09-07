Commissioner seeks PMC’s okay on Parvati land

PUNE: As instructed by the Supreme Court, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has placed the proposal to return the 16-acre plot at Parvati to its owner before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee.

The commissioner has laid various conditions for returning the plot after the apex court have its verdict.

PMC had acquired the land on hilltop hill slope at Parvati. As per the Hilltop and Hill Slope policy, PMC and the state government were firm to give four per cent compensation for land acquisition and the owner sought 100 per cent financial relief.

The case was heard by various legal forums for 18 years before the Supreme Court on August 25 gave its judgement in favour of the land owner.