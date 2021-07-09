Committee to regulate fees charged by private schools

The state government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Thursday stating that there will be a Divisional Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) to regulate fees charged by private schools and parents with complaints of fee hike can seek redressal here.

The GR states that since July 6, all committees are directed to start work immediately.

“The DFRC will be functional at five out of eight divisions that include Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. And a state level Review committee will also be located at Mumbai,” stated the GR.

For Pune, the DFRC will be located at the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Camp. Parents and schools can reach at dydepune@gmail.com as well.

It further states that all schools and offices of the education department should highlight the address and contact details of the DFRC so that parents with grievances can easily reach the committee.

As per an earlier GR issued by the state government, parents and schools with any issues related to fees can seek redressals from the DFRC located in the division. In case they are unhappy with the decision made by the DFRC, they can appeal to the state level review committee.

Parents association of Pune have time and again protested against non-formation of DFRC. The committee has been formed now after a delay of almost two years giving hope to parents who are fighting against fee hikes in private schools.

The DFRC committee will include a retired judge and a Chartered Accountant (CA) to address the legal as well as the financial nature of the complaints that are brought forth.