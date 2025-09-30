Communal tension in Ahilyanagar: 4 FIRs registered, 34 arrested

Communal tension erupted in Ahilyanagar on Monday after graffiti with the name of Prophet Mohammed appeared on a roadside rangoli in the Miliwada area, police said. In the fourth case, a case has been filed against over 150 people for gathering without permission and holding rasta roko on Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Phaltan Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road, where people from the majority community organised a ‘Durga Daud’ as part of Navratri celebrations.

A total of four FIRs have been filed in the incident. In the first FIR, Aarti Raskar and Sangram Raskar were booked for writing the name of Prophet Mohammed on the road with rangoli. In this case, Sangram was arrested.

After this incident, a mob of a particular community allegedly attacked a youth, Pravin Kharade, in front of the chowk near the police station. In this case, 10-15 unidentified individuals were booked under sections 189(2), 190, 191(2), 118(1), 115(2), 324(2), 351(2), (3), 352 of the BNS.

In the third case, unidentified individuals were booked under 299,3(5) of the BNS for allegedly deliberately throwing pieces of meat on the road during the procession on Monday.

In the fourth case, a case has been filed against over 150 people for gathering without permission and holding rasta roko on Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Phaltan Road. To disperse the crowd, police used a mild lathi charge. Some of them were detained by Tofkhana police, and the process of identifying the accused by analysing CCTV footage is going on.

District superintendent of police (DSP) Somnath Gharge said, “34 individuals have been arrested. To disperse the crowd, we used mild lathi charge, and the situation is now under control.”