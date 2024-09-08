Commuters claim inconvenience over metro boarding system

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) security feature that denies commuters from boarding the metro from in-between stations has left users inconvenienced. The urban transport facility has expanded its routes across the city since its launch two years ago. Maha-Metro’s security feature that denies commuters from boarding the metro from in-between stations has left users inconvenienced. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Commuters have complained to Maha-Metro raising concerns over ticketing and commuting flexibility.

Advocate and metro commuter Amol Kale, one of the complainants, said, “We expect a hassle-free travel experience, but the current ticketing system is not seamless. I purchased a ticket through the Pune Metro app for a journey from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Vanaz. However, for some reason, had to board the metro from Sant Tukaram Nagar station instead of PCMC. I was told that my ticket was not valid for this station, even though I had paid for the entire route. I needed to purchase another ticket to continue my journey despite already paying the total fare.”

Officials said commuters using metro cards do not face this issue as they can get on and off at any station, unlike the app that has no such facility.

Another commuter Raj Gujar said, “Even if your plans change, you’re stuck with the station you originally selected. The authorities should address this issue and ensure a more user-friendly experience.”

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, public relations, Maha-Metro, said, “The QR code on a ticket is valid for security access only at specific stations leaving users with no flexibility of boarding a metro from any other station. We have received several complaints regarding the issue. However, no changes can be made to the system. So, the solution is for commuters to avail the pass facility.”

Abhijeet More, Aam Aadmi Party leader, said, “Though the restriction is implemented for security reasons even in cities like Delhi, flexibility in boarding won’t be too much for commuters to demand. The metro officials can consider the changes and make the arrangements accordingly.”

Yogesh Gopale, another commuter, said, “Introducing flexibility of boarding will attract more metro commuters. As it is QR code based, authorities can make changes in the system.”