Commuters irked as traffic snarls continue to choke Nal Stop flyover

Traffic snarls continue to create hurdles for commuters even after the double-decker Nal Stop flyover has been opened for vehicular movement. Every day during peak hours traffic chaos is witnessed at the point where the service road and the flyover meets.

At least 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass in one hour daily during peak hours at Nal Stop.

A majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk are facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road has become small due to the flyover. While people moving from Deccan to Paud Phata are not facing traffic hurdles.

Srinivas Bonala, additional city engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Flyover has started operations, but unless all the development works which are planned in and around the locality, like metro work or PMC or traffic department work, there will be some hurdles. Once the work is completed traffic can be managed in a better way.”

“PMPML officials, PMC, Maha-Metro, traffic department have already conducted the survey and we have discussed what could be done and we are working on all the possibilities to solve the problems for commuters,” added Bonala.

To provide temporary solutions, the Kothrud traffic division has deployed extra traffic police to check the situation.

Jay Ram Paygude, police Inspector, Kothrud traffic division, said, “We have engaged additional traffic police for handling the traffic for now. The PMC, Maha-Metro, along with suggestions from residents should work on a permanent solution to solve the issue.”

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrian First, said, “The PMC, traffic police must accept the fact that the Nal Stop flyover project has failed and first carry out detailed scientific traffic and safety studies by experts with public interactions thereafter before proposing or taking any corrective actions.”

Fact checks

Problems faced by commuters

*Inadequate width of Service road

*Proximity of Nal Stop flyover to existing Paud Phata flyover

*Inadequate carriageway width on flyover

Possible solutions

*PMPML buses to be diverted to flyover

*MSRTC buses to be diverted to flyover

*Right turn to be allowed at Swatantrya chowk

*Free left turn at Ayurved Rasahala chowk

*Shifting location of PMPML bus stops

(Problems and solutions are suggested by Pedestrians First)