Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
PUNE: After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year’s plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC’s move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”.
According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
PMC has appealed to firms working in this field to participate in the tendering process as the past efforts received poor response. Of the Rs1,000 allocated for each sterilisation, the civic body would pay Rs800 for operation and care and Rs200 for pick up and drop of the animal in the same locality.
As per the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines, PMC would need to put cages to catch cats and carry out operations at private places.
After Mumbai, Pune would be the second municipal corporation in the state to carry out a programme to control cat population.
Ashish Mane, PMC veterinary department officer, said, “PMC will follow AWBI guidelines, including how to catch cats, post-operation care and dropping them in same locality.”
AWBI in 2019 had issued an advisory to state governments and Union territories on cat sterilisation.
Mane said, “As cat is a small animal, PMC has not carried out their census. Hence, we do not know its population.
Following AWBI advisory, the state government had issued an order stating that there is an overpopulation of cats resulting in perpetration of cruelty on them. Unwanted cats end up on streets each year as only a few are adopted.
“The rest are either euthanised or die due to trauma, exposure to adverse weather conditions, accident, starvation or disease,” the state government order in 2019 stated.
According to experts, generally, a cat gives birth to four to five kittens every three months, thereby increasing its population immensely. There are many incidents of kittens dying on roads, gutters and drainage pipes.
In many housing societies in Pune, cats have become a bone of contention among residents with one side arguing for their safety while some see them as menace. “In my society, cats have become a regular issue of confrontation between those who support them and others opposing the animal. We have asked PMC to collect these strays, which cause damage to vehicle seats,” said Payal Joshi, a resident of More Baug in Katraj.
-
‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments. On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district.
-
UP Dy CM launches tree plantation drive in Prayagraj
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was all set to create history this time under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath by planting a whopping 35 crore trees across the state. Pathak was speaking at a tree plantation function organised to mark the kick-start of a mega tree plantation exercise during which 70 lakh saplings would be planted in the district in four phases.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Shahi Eidgah Mosque mgmt challenges maintainability of case
AGRA The counsel for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee on Tuesday pressed for disposal of its application challenging maintainability of the case, before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura. In another case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue before the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, fixed for hearing on Tuesday, the counsels for Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board appeared and were provided copies in regard to the case.
-
Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road
Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on hDr Khaitan'sway back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving hKumar'scar at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines. The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic. On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself.
-
Uddhav Thackeray likely to visit Pune amid desertion by local leaders
Two days after Shiv Sena clarified that former MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will remain with the party, Patil met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the political situation. On Sunday, Sena faced embarrassment as its mouthpiece carried a story saying Patil has been removed from the party. Later, they clarified that Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader.
