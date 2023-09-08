News / Cities / Pune News / Complete Lohegaon hospital works by January: DyCM

Complete Lohegaon hospital works by January: DyCM

ByVicky Pathare
Sep 08, 2023 10:42 PM IST

At the review meeting held on Wednesday, Pawar said that complete the remaining 10% works on priority

Pune: Ajit Pawar, state deputy chief minister, has directed officials to complete the works of sub-district hospital at Lohegaon by the end of January next year.

o meet the rising demand for healthcare facilities in Lohegaon and adjoining areas, authorities had planned to set up a 100-bed sub-district hospital on six acres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
MLA Sunil Tingare, planning department chief secretary Saurabh Vijay, finance department chief secretary Nitin Kareer, public health department chief secretary Milind Mhaske, chief secretary Ashish Sharma and Pune chief engineer Atul Chavan attended the meet.

To meet the rising demand for healthcare facilities in Lohegaon and adjoining areas, authorities had planned to set up a 100-bed sub-district hospital on six acres.

