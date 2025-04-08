Comprehensive plan for potable water should be developed for Pune: Sule

After a water pipeline burst incident was reported on Sinhagad Road which led to water cuts, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule demanded an integrated plan for potable water in Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and merged villages. On Monday, Sule held a meeting with PMC, PMRDA, and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss various civic issues. (HT)

“Even after being merged in the PMC many villages are not getting enough water. By considering the Khadakwasla as a central point, all the agencies need to come together and prepare the integrated plan,” she said.

Speaking about the garbage dumping issue, she said, “Many areas are facing the garbage issue. We are raising complaints about the garbage issue, but they are not being addressed.”