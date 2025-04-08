Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Comprehensive plan for potable water should be developed for Pune: Sule

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Speaking about the garbage dumping issue, she said, “Many areas are facing the garbage issue. We are raising complaints about the garbage issue, but they are not being addressed.”

After a water pipeline burst incident was reported on Sinhagad Road which led to water cuts, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule demanded an integrated plan for potable water in Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and merged villages.

On Monday, Sule held a meeting with PMC, PMRDA, and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss various civic issues. (HT)
On Monday, Sule held a meeting with PMC, PMRDA, and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss various civic issues. (HT)

On Monday, Sule held a meeting with PMC, PMRDA, and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss various civic issues.

“Even after being merged in the PMC many villages are not getting enough water. By considering the Khadakwasla as a central point, all the agencies need to come together and prepare the integrated plan,” she said.

Speaking about the garbage dumping issue, she said, “Many areas are facing the garbage issue. We are raising complaints about the garbage issue, but they are not being addressed.”

News / Cities / Pune / Comprehensive plan for potable water should be developed for Pune: Sule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On