Condoms, gutka, found in samosas supplied to firm, 5 booked

Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked five individuals after condoms, gutka and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company based in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Rahim Sheikh, Azar Sheikh, Mazar Sheikh, Feroz Sheikh alias Mantu and Vicky Sheikh all from SRS Enterprises. In this case, a complaint has been filed by Kirtikumar Desai (36) from Balewadi, who is working in a senior position at Catalyst Service Solution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, among those booked were two workers of a subcontracting firm that was asked to supply the samosas as well as three partners of another such firm whose contract was cancelled earlier for adulteration in the snacks.

As per the information, Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was responsible for providing snacks for the canteen of the automobile firm. Recently, Catalyst Service had given a contract to provide samosas to another subcontracting firm named Manohar Enterprise after stopping services of SRS Enterprises due to substandard food quality.

Further, while questioning the accused, it was revealed that the employees of SRS Enterprises (whose contracts were cancelled earlier for adulterations) had sent its two employees to Manohar Enterprises to adulterate food supplied to the company to defame Manohar enterprise.

It was discovered that two employees Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, had purportedly stuffed condoms, gutka, and stones into the samosas.

“Out of the five accused, the three partners had allegedly planted the other two workers to ensure the firm that had gotten the fresh contract would get defamed,” police said.

“The other three accused are the partners of SRA Enterprises, which was removed from the contract earlier after a first aid bandage was found in the samosa supplied to the automobile company,” the police said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 328 (causing harm by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police added.

