Cong leaders ride horses to protest traffic jams

The Congress leaders on Friday carried out a horse ride on Tilak Road to protest against traffic issues and rise in road accidents. Dhangekar said that the agitation was a wake-up call for the administration to address the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, former mayor Ankush Kakade, and party leaders Sanjay Balgude, Sangita Tiwari and others participated in the agitation. Some leaders rode on horses from Rastrabhushan Chowk to SP College.

Balgude said, “Encroachments, bad roads, potholes, defunct traffic signals have worsened the traffic conditions across the city.”

