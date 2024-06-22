 Cong leaders ride horses to protest traffic jams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cong leaders ride horses to protest traffic jams

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The Congress leaders on Friday carried out a horse ride on Tilak Road to protest against traffic issues and rise in road accidents

The Congress leaders on Friday carried out a horse ride on Tilak Road to protest against traffic issues and rise in road accidents.

Dhangekar said that the agitation was a wake-up call for the administration to address the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Dhangekar said that the agitation was a wake-up call for the administration to address the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, former mayor Ankush Kakade, and party leaders Sanjay Balgude, Sangita Tiwari and others participated in the agitation. Some leaders rode on horses from Rastrabhushan Chowk to SP College.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Balgude said, “Encroachments, bad roads, potholes, defunct traffic signals have worsened the traffic conditions across the city.”

Dhangekar said that the agitation was a wake-up call for the administration to address the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / Cong leaders ride horses to protest traffic jams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On