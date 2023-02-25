Congress candidate Dhangekar alleges distribution of money by BJP

PUNE: Dhangekar went on hunger strike and protested at Kasba Ganesh Temple. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT)

A day before the voting for Kasba Peth bypoll, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded barbs over the distribution of money and misuse of power. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar on Saturday staged a protest demanding action against BJP candidate Hemant Rasane over the alleged distribution of money to voters by the BJP candidate.

The BJP on the other hand termed it a political stunt, claiming that the opposition is losing the battle. The BJP delegation also met with Election Commission officials and demanded that Dhangekar’s candidature be revoked.

Dhangekar went on hunger strike and protested at Kasba Ganesh Temple, claiming that “In police bandobast, the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to voters. The BJP is now harassing Congress workers with the help of the police in order to win the elections.”

Dhangekar while citing an unverified video claimed that money was being distributed by BJP to voters on Friday.

The BJP rejected the charge saying Dhangekar is insulting the electorate.

The MVA candidate ended his hunger strike in the afternoon after senior officers from the Pune Police met with him and other Congress leaders and promised them an investigation into the allegations levelled by him.

“The distribution of money to voters is Congress Party’s culture and not of BJP’s. The Congress is now indulging in such things because it is losing the battle,” said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kasba Peth bypoll has become a high-stake battle for both BJP and Congress as the outcome is likely to set the tone for upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

Aside from money distribution, the Congress Party has accused the BJP of abusing power, claiming that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil continued campaigning after 5 pm on Friday.

The election commission or the police have not registered any complaint against any of the BJP leaders for alleged violation of the election code.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik rejected the Congress change, saying, “As Congress knows very well that its candidate will be defeated in the bypoll, the party is now trying to find excuses.”

In response to the Congress charge, the BJP held a Maha-arti in front of the Dagdusheth Ganesh Temple.

BJP MLA Madhuri Misal said, “BJP has also filed a complaint with the election commission against Congress leaders for campaigning even though it ended on Friday.”