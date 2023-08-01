Pune police detain Congress leaders for protesting on PM Modi’s arrival
Several Congress leaders were detained by Pune police for protesting PM Narendra Modi's visit. They chanted slogans and accused him of being a "crime minister."
Several Congress leaders were detained by the Pune city police for protesting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Pune on Tuesday.
Congress leaders including city president Arvind Shide, newly elected MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Ramesh Bagve, Mohan Joshi, Sangeeta Tiwari and others gathered at Abhinav Chowk wearing black attire and chanted slogans like ‘Modi go back’ and ‘Pune nahi Manipur jao’.
Dhnagekar said, “PM Modi is not the prime minister of the county but he is a crime minister. Instead of Pune, Modi should visit Manipur and speak regarding the violence in Manipur.’’
Despite the heavy police force, Congress leaders continued with their demonstrations against BJP and PM Narendra Modi.