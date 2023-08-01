Congress, NCP party workers stage protest against Bhide

In response to Manohar Bhide’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Phule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held agitations in the city on Monday. Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, made the controversial comments in a public function in Amravati. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, in a public function in Amravati said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but Karamchand Gandhi was not Mahatma Gandhi’s father. A Muslim landlord was the real father of Mahatma Gandhi. There was evidence to support the fact that Mohandas was raised and educated by Muslim parents.”

Workers of Ajit Pawar’s faction held agitation at Balgandharva Chowk and appealed to the state government to take action against him.

Pradip Deshmukh, executive president of Ajit Pawar faction, NCP, said, “Bhide always make controversial remarks and stirs up tension in the society. The state government should take strict action against him.”

Members of Congress and Sharad Pawar faction of NCP unit held agitations on Sunday to condemn Bhide’s remarks.

Prashnat Jagta, Sharad Pawar faction, NCP city unit president, said, “We condemn the remarks by Bhide and demand strict action against him.”

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “There are other political leaders who are supporting Bhinde to defame social reformers and freedom fighters.”

On Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister expressed unhappiness over his remarks and said the state government would take appropriate action against Bhide.