Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress, NCP party workers stage protest against Bhide

Congress, NCP party workers stage protest against Bhide

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2023 12:12 AM IST

In response to Manohar Bhide’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Phule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held agitations in the city on Monday

In response to Manohar Bhide’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Phule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held agitations in the city on Monday.

Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, made the controversial comments in a public function in Amravati. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, made the controversial comments in a public function in Amravati. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, in a public function in Amravati said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but Karamchand Gandhi was not Mahatma Gandhi’s father. A Muslim landlord was the real father of Mahatma Gandhi. There was evidence to support the fact that Mohandas was raised and educated by Muslim parents.”

Workers of Ajit Pawar’s faction held agitation at Balgandharva Chowk and appealed to the state government to take action against him.

Pradip Deshmukh, executive president of Ajit Pawar faction, NCP, said, “Bhide always make controversial remarks and stirs up tension in the society. The state government should take strict action against him.”

Members of Congress and Sharad Pawar faction of NCP unit held agitations on Sunday to condemn Bhide’s remarks.

Prashnat Jagta, Sharad Pawar faction, NCP city unit president, said, “We condemn the remarks by Bhide and demand strict action against him.”

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “There are other political leaders who are supporting Bhinde to defame social reformers and freedom fighters.”

On Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister expressed unhappiness over his remarks and said the state government would take appropriate action against Bhide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out