Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress questions why FIR not filed in cash seizure case

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 07:40 AM IST

While the ECI replied, the income tax department and police refused to provide information, alleged leaders

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress leaders on Friday questioned the government machinery for inaction following seizure of 5 crore at Khed-Shivapur toll naka during the recent state assembly elections.

The police and income tax department have not filed an FIR in this case till date. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police and income tax department have not filed an FIR in this case till date. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress leaders Akshay Jain, Bhushan Ranware and Vivek Kadu said, “We sought the information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the police and income tax department and each agency is giving different answers. While the ECI replied, the income tax department and police refused to provide information.”

“As per the information, we came to know that the police and income tax department have not filed an FIR in this case till date. They are not even ready to share information,” the Youth Congress leaders said.

Jain said, “It is found that the concerned police inspector said that the case is not related to a political person. How could any officer come to such a conclusion within just two hours of inquiry!”

The leaders said, “The vehicle was caught on October 22, 2024 at 6.24 pm. The police action was going on till 1.30 am. Our demand is that the phone calls between 6.24 pm and 9.30 pm be checked to see who all called these police officers.”

“We demand to know why those who claim to have taken action after seizing 5 crore refused to give information under the RTI? Why are the police believing the person who said that the case is not related to a political person? Why is each agency giving a different answer and hiding information? Why has an FIR not been filed in this case till date?” they said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On