Congress questions why FIR not filed in cash seizure case

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress leaders on Friday questioned the government machinery for inaction following seizure of ₹5 crore at Khed-Shivapur toll naka during the recent state assembly elections. The police and income tax department have not filed an FIR in this case till date. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress leaders Akshay Jain, Bhushan Ranware and Vivek Kadu said, “We sought the information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the police and income tax department and each agency is giving different answers. While the ECI replied, the income tax department and police refused to provide information.”

“As per the information, we came to know that the police and income tax department have not filed an FIR in this case till date. They are not even ready to share information,” the Youth Congress leaders said.

Jain said, “It is found that the concerned police inspector said that the case is not related to a political person. How could any officer come to such a conclusion within just two hours of inquiry!”

The leaders said, “The vehicle was caught on October 22, 2024 at 6.24 pm. The police action was going on till 1.30 am. Our demand is that the phone calls between 6.24 pm and 9.30 pm be checked to see who all called these police officers.”

“We demand to know why those who claim to have taken action after seizing ₹5 crore refused to give information under the RTI? Why are the police believing the person who said that the case is not related to a political person? Why is each agency giving a different answer and hiding information? Why has an FIR not been filed in this case till date?” they said.