Congress starts scrutiny of names for Pune Lok Sabha seat

With the General elections approaching closer, the Congress Party city unit is gearing up for it with the party’s state unit also shortlisting names of aspirants it has received, leaders said on Tuesday. The meeting at Congress Bhavan in Pune was attended by (from left) Ramesh Chennithala, Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

According to Congress state unit president Nana Patole, the party has started scrutiny of names it has received from local units, and the selection of candidates will be done based on elective merit by February 15.

“We have started the process and preparations for Lok Sabha elections. We had asked for names of aspiring candidates from the Pune city unit Congress, which has submitted the list. The candidate who has the caliber to win will be given the ticket and the process will be completed by February 15,” Patole said On Tuesday, on the sidelines of the party’s western Maharashtra meet of leaders and its Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala to take stock of organisational strength ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Chennithala, along with Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat were part of the meeting.

Earlier on January 10, the Congress local unit had sent a list of 20 aspirants willing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections from the Pune constituency to its state and national units. The list features the names of Kasba Peth legislator Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, Congress state unit secretary Sanjay Balgude, former Congress city unit chief Abhay Chhajed, former MLC Mohan Joshi, and former mayors Aba Bagul and Dipti Chaudhari.

On the discussion with allies about seat sharing within Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress state in charge said, “We are bringing all the opposition parties together. There will be no conflict over the seat-sharing formula. We would do the seat sharing smoothly well before Lok Sabha elections.”

Meanwhile, the Congress Party state in charge Ramesh Chennithala criticised the BJP saying, “Congress believes in Ram as well, but the way politics happening over the Ram Temple is incorrect.”

Several congress leaders and party workers from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, and Pune were present for the meeting.

Chennithala said, “Congress ideology is to take all together. Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology is to keep everyone united and progress. But those who did not have any ideology, are doing politics over the Ram Temple function.”

While asking why Congress leaders are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he replied, “BJP did not have their leaders. So, BJP is using the ED and other agencies to threaten the opposition leaders and forcing them to switch sides.”

He said that the Congress party’s main focus is to bring all opposition parties together, and talks are going on with Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi’s Prakash Ambedkar.

Chennithala told the media, “Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. As the Yatra draws a large crowd, the national government intends to hamper it by refusing clearances in some areas. As the response grows, the ruling party will become concerned and attempt to up additional barriers.