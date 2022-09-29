Constable in Pimpri-Chinchwad helps 313 missing children reunite with parents

Sachin Jadhav, a constable at Bhosari police station, also called ‘Missing Man’ by his colleagues, has reunited 313 children with their parents, who were reported missing in a year.

According to data shared by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Bhosari police station has recorded 487 missing person cases in the last seven years. In the current year, Bhosari police station recorded 203 cases. Out of these 313 cases were solved by Sachin between October 2021 to September 25, 2022.

Pendency of cases

Due to the increasing pendency of missing cases at various police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, Ankush Shinde, police commissioner, has given instructions to minimise pendency according to which Bhosari police had conducted a special drive between September 11 to September 16, 2022, in which police solved 155 cases out of 200 and majority of the cases were solved by Sachin.

As of now, Bhosari police station has a pendency of 40 missing person cases, and these cases are being handled by Sachin.

Considering Sachin’s performance in solving missing cases, Bhaskar Jadhav, a senior police inspector, specially deputed him to investigate these cases.

Journey so far

Sachin joined the police force in 2014 in Mumbai, where he used to work as a security guard at various government offices like the Reserve Bank of India, Foreign Embassies etc.

In 2019, he was transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad police and started working as a security guard. In October 2022, police inspector Jadhav included Sachin in the ‘missing squad’ to solve missing person cases.

Bhaskar said, “Since then Sachin has not taken any weekly off or leave, during his off day he used to visit family members of the missing person to get more information about them.”

From October 2021 to September 2022, Sachin has reunited 313 children with their parents. Now every family of a missing person wants Sachin to investigate the case.

Sachin said, “We just follow orders from our seniors and work on the cases allotted to us. I thank my senior for allowing me to work on these cases.’’

Modus operandi

Social media tracking, technical analysis, and call detail records (CDR) are the prominent resources for Sachin during the investigation. He deeply analyses CDR and tracks the social media accounts of every member of the victim’s family. He is always ready to explore any new opportunities to solve cases even if there is little chance to solve them.

Recalling a complicated case

In a case of a missing girl, constable Jadhav said he had to wait for two days at a common public water tap of a small chawl where he suspected that the girl was abducted and after 50 hours, he was successful in nabbing the accused.

“I waited there for two days and was successful in nabbing the culprit,” he said.

Considering, his dedication and passion to solve the cases Bhaskar included Sachin in the intelligence team.

Sachin aims to solve more such cases in the future and said, “I get pleasure in reuniting missing persons with their families.”