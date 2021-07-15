Construction work snarls traffic at Chandani Chowk

Traffic congestion at Chandini chowk has increased due to the on-going fly over work which has picked up pace since the second Covid wave erupted in the city.

The construction did not have an impact on traffic initially due to the partial lockdown during the second wave, however, since restrictions have eased, commuters are facing trouble in the area.

A two-storey flyover will be constructed at Chandni Chowk to alleviate traffic congestion in the area including Chandni Chowk, Kothrud, Warje, and Baner. The bridges will be linked to Mumbai, Satara, Mulshi, and Kothrud from Chandni Chowk.

The overall project cost is ₹900 crore, of which ₹400 crore are for the construction of the flyover and ₹500 crore are for land acquisition.

People while going toward Kothrud via Chandini Chowk had to take precaution while taking turn as the road has become narrow due to the ongoing digging of hills.

“More than 10 giant machines work continuously. Already it is a highway and the construction noise makes things more difficult. As the work is underway, commuters are facing problems,” said Rohit Sathe, an auto rickshaw driver, Chandini chowk.

With Chandini chowk being main the main unction which connects Bavdhan, Pashan, Paud raod, Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway – commuters have to face heavy traffic congestion.

“Some alternative solution must be found by officials, every evening it is becoming difficult to move from the passage where the work is underway presently. The IT park at Hinjewadi is closed due to Covid presently, once it will opens up more congestion will occur,” said Sushas Shirke, a regular commuter from Chandini Chowk.