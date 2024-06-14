Consumers face power outage in Chinchwad

As the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) underground high-pressure power line was damaged, residents of Bijlinagar in Chinchwad faced a power cut for three days between June 9-11. Areas in Pradhikaran -- Nigdi, and Ota Scheme were also affected, said officials. The railway department is currently laying a new railway line in Bijlinagar using a JCB for excavation. They were informed about MSEDCL’s underground Chakan 22 KV power line in the area, but the line was cut in the last three days due to negligence. (HT PHOTO)

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “MSEDCL’s 22 KV power lines were damaged by the railway department’s excavation. These lines were buried three to four meters deep, and rainwater filled the pits, making repairs difficult. MSEDCL worked urgently for three days, laying 20 meters of new power lines and making seven joints. Each joint took four hours. Despite the risk from local trains, MSEDCL worked tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.”

The Pradhikaran switching station receives power from the Chinchwad 132 KV substation via the Chakan 22 KV power line.

MSEDCL engineers restored power within an hour using alternative systems, said officials.