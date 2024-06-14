 Consumers face power outage in Chinchwad - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Consumers face power outage in Chinchwad

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 14, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Residents of Bijlinagar in Chinchwad faced a 3-day power cut due to damage to MSEDCL's underground power line. Repairs were challenging but completed swiftly.

As the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) underground high-pressure power line was damaged, residents of Bijlinagar in Chinchwad faced a power cut for three days between June 9-11. Areas in Pradhikaran -- Nigdi, and Ota Scheme were also affected, said officials.

The railway department is currently laying a new railway line in Bijlinagar using a JCB for excavation. They were informed about MSEDCL’s underground Chakan 22 KV power line in the area, but the line was cut in the last three days due to negligence. (HT PHOTO)
The railway department is currently laying a new railway line in Bijlinagar using a JCB for excavation. They were informed about MSEDCL’s underground Chakan 22 KV power line in the area, but the line was cut in the last three days due to negligence. (HT PHOTO)

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “MSEDCL’s 22 KV power lines were damaged by the railway department’s excavation. These lines were buried three to four meters deep, and rainwater filled the pits, making repairs difficult. MSEDCL worked urgently for three days, laying 20 meters of new power lines and making seven joints. Each joint took four hours. Despite the risk from local trains, MSEDCL worked tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Pradhikaran switching station receives power from the Chinchwad 132 KV substation via the Chakan 22 KV power line.

The railway department is currently laying a new railway line in Bijlinagar using a JCB for excavation. They were informed about MSEDCL’s underground Chakan 22 KV power line in the area, but the line was cut in the last three days due to negligence.

MSEDCL engineers restored power within an hour using alternative systems, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Consumers face power outage in Chinchwad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On