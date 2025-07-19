Contracted vehicles withdrawn over non-payment of wages, RBSK programme across district affected

Essential health screening services under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) have been severely affected in multiple talukas of Pune district due to the suspension of contracted vehicles required for transporting health screening teams to schools and Anganwadi centres. These vehicles have been withdrawn by many drivers over non-payment of wages, officials said. According to officials, the contract to supply 73 vehicles for RBSK health screening teams across the district was awarded to Mahalakshmi Enterprises, Pune. However, repeated complaints have been received regarding the irregular supply of these vehicles, creating hurdles in the timely health check-ups of children. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, has issued a letter to the health screening services’ provider, Mahalakshmi Enterprises, on June 15, asking for an immediate explanation and streamlining of the services on priority. The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, mentions that irregular supply of such vehicles has hampered the RBSK programme in the district.

Furthermore, the drivers in Ambegaon, Baramati, Daund, Junnar, Shirur, and Velhe tehsils have already stopped services due to unpaid salaries. Drivers in other talukas have also threatened to halt operations if payments are not made soon.

Dr Yempalay said that despite repeated reminders and official letters dated April 24, May 15, and May 28 this year, the agency has not taken corrective action. Furthermore, the agency has failed to report to the district civil surgeon’s office to provide clarification regarding the issues. A senior health official said, “This disruption is directly impacting the health services for school children, and must be resolved immediately.

The RBSK programme involves screening of children from birth to 18 years of age for four D’s namely defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies, and development delays spanning 32 common health conditions. It encompasses early detection and free treatment and management, including surgeries at the tertiary level. Children diagnosed with identified select health conditions are provided early intervention services and follow-up at the district level with services provided free-of-cost, thus helping their families reduce out-of-pocket expenditure incurred on treatment.

Meanwhile, Santosh Dol, driver of one such contracted vehicle, said that the payments have been irregular and the issue has been going on for the past six months. “Mahalakshmi Enterprises is supposed to pay around ₹18k per month for the service to me. I have not received the payment for over a year. How can one provide the service if there are no payments,” Dol said.

Whereas Nana Randil, owner of Mahalakshmi Enterprises, said, “We are working on the issue, and payments will be cleared next week. For over five months, the government has not paid the bills and it’s in the last stage of the approval process. As much as ₹4.69 crore is the bill amount which is yet to be released by the government. I have told the drivers to cooperate, and the payments will be cleared by next week, till Thursday,” he said.