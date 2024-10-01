Contractor caught overcharging on first day of pay-and-park at District Court metro station, suspended

The Pune Metro on Monday suspended a contractor after he was found charging parking fees higher than the stipulated rate on the very first day of starting a pay-and-park facility at the District Court metro station. Meanwhile, officials said that the pay-and-park facilities are operating smoothly at Anand Nagar metro station and plans are afoot to extend them to other metro stations. (HT PHOTO)

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (administration and public relations), said, “The contractor started working at the Shivajinagar and District Court metro station premises on Monday. And we came to know that he is not charging as per the decided rate. Hence, we suspended his contract.”

“There are both four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking areas at the District Court metro station premises. One of them is an underground parking lot, but it hasn’t started yet. The contractor had started the two-wheeler parking facility near the Family Court side gate which has a capacity of around 200 two-wheelers,” Sonawane said.

The Pune Metro has decided to start pay-and-park facilities at metro stations including Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar and Civil Court (metro line 1); and Ideal Colony and Mangalwar Peth/RTO. A contractor has already been awarded the pay-and-park contract. As per the contract, two-wheelers are charged ₹8 for an hour and ₹12 for two hours with an additional ₹5 per helmet stored in the designated space.

On Monday however, the contractor was found charging two-wheelers ₹15 per hour and four-wheelers ₹35 per hour at the just-started pay-and-park facilities at the Shivajinagar and District Court metro station premises.

Meanwhile, officials said that the pay-and-park facilities are operating smoothly at Anand Nagar metro station and plans are afoot to extend them to other metro stations.