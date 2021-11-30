Home / Cities / Pune News / Contractor who submitted fake bills to PMC gets stop-work order
pune news

Contractor who submitted fake bills to PMC gets stop-work order

PMC issues instructions to all departments to stop works related to Aashay Engineers and Associates, the contractor who submitted fake bills
PMC issues instructions to all departments to stop works related to Aashay Engineers and Associates, the contractor who submitted fake bills. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued instructions to all departments to stop works related to Aashay Engineers and Associates.

In a letter to department heads, PMC electrical department head Shrinivas Kandul said, “PMC has filed a police case against Aashay Engineers and Associates at the Shivajinagar police station for submission of forged bills worth Rs1 crore. The bills are for works carried away at four crematoriums. Actually, there is no such works on ground. Even the documents and signatures are fake. As instructed by the general body of PMC and municipal commissioner, civic body has filed the police complaint against them.”

Kandul said that PMC has decided to stop all works with the contractor concerned undergoing with other departments and regional ward offices and will hold an inquiry of previous works carried out by the contractor.

