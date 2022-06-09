Controlled blast goes awry in Pune: 5 injured, roofs damaged
In the second such incident in the city, the controlled blasting activity carried out during digging of a well went awry, injuring five persons and damaging the roofs of some houses, the police said on Wednesday.
The controlled blast was carried out near a river in the Wadgaonsheri area of the city Monday evening, an official said. There was a loud bang, the window panes of the homes of the residents of Sainath nagar at Wadgaonsheri started shuddering and their walls started shaking as large stones went flying inside their homes, forcing the frightened residents to rush out of their independent homes.
Recalling the incident, Pravin Bhagwat Naiknavare, a resident of Samadhan colony, said, “We heard a loud noise and the walls of our houses were shuddering when there was a flurry of stones breaking through our roofs made of asbestos sheets. Some of these stones hurt us.”
Police inspector Sunil Jadhav, Chandan nagar police station, said, “A well was being dug near the river and the excavation was carried out with the help of a controlled blast. During the activity, some rocks shattered and fell on the tin roofs of some of the houses, damaging them. Five persons sustained minor injuries due to the explosion.”
An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by Naiknavare against Ajay Dasari who carried out the controlled blast using gelatin to dig a well near the river, when stones flew over the residents’ homes breaking through their roofs with some even hitting the people inside the houses. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Explosive Substances Act against Dasari, who allegedly conducted the blasting activity.
Sometime in April, controlled blasting activity led to the shattering of window panes of vehicles and houses at Bella Casa and other societies in Mohan Nagar along the Sus-Pashan Road, causing panic in the area. At the time, the police arrested the concerned contractor while PMRDA stopped the work of the builder. The residents claimed that controlled blasting was carried out wrongly without following appropriate measures, sending a number of boulders and rocks flying towards the housing societies of Bella Casa, Western Hills and Nia.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
