Pune Police book Kalicharan Maharaj in yet another case of hate speech

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 30, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj was registered at Sinhagad police station on August 29 where the controversial figure is accused of issuing objectionable statements during a public function held at Sun City Road

The Pune Police have booked Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag alias Kalicharan Maharaj for delivering yet another provocative speech on March 11 where he allegedly stoked enmity between two groups.

The city police had conducted a detailed probe and analysis of his video speech and post verification of the speech content and considering the legal ramifications lodged the case under section 188, 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The city police had conducted a detailed probe and analysis of his video speech and post verification of the speech content and considering the legal ramifications lodged the case under section 188, 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj was registered at Sinhagad police station on August 29 where the controversial figure is accused of issuing objectionable statements during a public function held at Sun City Road.

The city police had conducted a detailed probe and analysis of his video speech and post verification of the speech content and considering the legal ramifications lodged the case under section 188, 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kalicharan Maharaj hails from Akola district was earlier arrested by Chhattisgarh police for making derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi at a right wing gathering in state’s capital Raipur.

On April 25, the Baramati police had booked him for delivering a hate speech against Muslims during a gathering of Hindu Jagran Morcha on February 9.

He was arrested for giving a gate speech in Jan 2022 by Khadak police but was later granted bail.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
