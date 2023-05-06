PMC to hold hearing on tree cutting for riverfront development project

Amid controversy over the tree cutting for Mula-Mutha riverfront development project in the city, Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) will conduct a hearing on the objections from May 8 to 10 at the civic body headquarters. Recently, citizens and members of various NGOs carried out the march along with Chipko andolan to oppose the tree cutting for the riverfront development project (HT FILE PHOTO)

The PMC has received around 170 suggestions and objections.

Recently, citizens and members of various NGOs carried out the march along with Chipko andolan to oppose the tree cutting for the riverfront development project. However, the PMC claims that information about razing over 6,000 trees is incorrect.

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “The garden department has received application from projects department to cut the trees for the riverfront development project. As per process, PMC had invited the suggestion and objections and civic body had received around 170 objections. We have kept the hearing for same between May 8 and 10 at PMC old general body hall.”

While ecologists have raised concerns about the proposed tree cutting, arguing that the site is a riparian forest, and all the tree species have naturally emerged at the location over decades, PMC has promised to plant more trees along the way while also replanting some existing ones.

Ghorpade said, “As maximum objections are about opposing the tree cutting, PMC plans to give a detailed presentation to the citizens and state the facts.”

After the hearing, the civic officials will submit the report to the state government and then a final decision will be taken.