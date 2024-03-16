Cop found dead in Pune’s Koregaon Park area

A 52-year-old police sub-inspector was found dead on Saturday at Koregaon Park area in the city. According to police, control room received a distress call regarding the incident. Responding the call, a team of rushed to the spot and found Kurale was found lying on the ground. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Dattatray Kurale, said police.

He was found dead on Saturday morning at around 10:30 am at lane number 7, Koregaon Park.

According to police, control room received a distress call regarding the incident. Responding the call, a team of rushed to the spot and found Kurale was found lying on the ground.

Kurale was attached with Motor Transport (MT) department of the police department.

Police said, Kurale was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital but despite efforts, he was declared dead on arrival.

Later his body was shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem.

Police said, they have initiated an investigation in the case and as of now an accidental case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station.