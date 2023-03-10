Cop suspended for taking bribe from accused

Additional Commissioner of Police (west region) Rajendra Dahale has suspended police sub-inspector who took ₹50,000 from an accused. A cross-complaint was lodged by two opposite parties over possession of land at Alankar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as police sub-inspector Arvind Shinde, who is currently posted at Alankar police station and has been posted at Dahanukar police chowki.

The senior police officer suspended Shinde on grounds of dereliction of duty, an order issued stated.

A cross-complaint was lodged by two opposite parties over possession of land at Alankar police station.

The police investigation found that the Shinde sent a message to one of the accused, called him to the police chowki and allegedly took ₹50,000 from him. It also came forth during the investigation that he threatened to arrest the victim despite the case being investigated by another police officer at the same police station.

Dahale in his order stated that the concerned police official had lowered the image of the police force due to his act which was in contravention of the laid down guidelines of the police disciplinary rules.