Cops attacked in Khadki, Hadapsar; eight arrested

Two cases of citizens assaulting police personnel in Khadki and Hadapsar were reported in the past 48 hours. In the first case, the Khadki police have booked a woman for physically assaulting a woman constable who disallowed her to meet an accused at the police station lock-up on Wednesday. n the first case, the Khadki police have booked a woman for physically assaulting a woman constable who disallowed her to meet an accused at the police station lock-up on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at the police station at around 4.30 pm.

Woman constable Shivani Shivaji Jagtap (29) has lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Heena Fakira Tayade (32) of Mahadev Wadi in Khadki Bazaar under IPC Sections 353, 332 and 306.

According to the investigating officials, the accused had visited the police station to meet Sagar Chandane lodged at the lock-up. When the woman constable disallowed Tayade from meeting Chandane citing police rules, she verbally abused and pushed the constable.

Meanwhile, the Hadapsar police have arrested seven persons for threatening and assaulting a police team at Ramtekdi on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, constable Abhijit Balasaheb Chavan lodged a complaint with the Wanowrie police against the accused for vandalism and attacking policemen on duty.

According to the FIR, Chavan and his colleagues were on patrol duty when they received a call about law and order situation at Vande Mataram Chowk in Ramtekdi around 3 pm on Wednesday.

They found the accused vandalising handcarts after having engaged in unlawful assembly. The policemen tried to stop them, but they were pushed aside by one of the accused and later the gang vandalised autorickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in the area.

Accused Abhijit Kakade threw a stone at the patrol van and broke its windshield.

Ravindra Shelke, incharge, Hadapsar Police Station, said the accused identified as Abhijit, Ballya Gaikwad, Nitin Patole, Mahesh Shinde, Bala Pyari alias Prashant Kamble, Pappu Singh Gurbachan Singh Kalyani have been arrested under IPC Sections 353, 143, 147, 149, 427, 336, 34 and the Maharashtra Police Act, and Criminal Law Amendment Act.