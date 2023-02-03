Cops detain two missing juveniles belonging to Koyta gang

PUNE:

Two of the seven juveniles, who had escaped from Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra’s child observation home on January 30 were successfully tracked down and apprehended by Crime Branch Unit II sleuths. The seven minors, all members of the Koyta gang, had scaled a ladder in broad daylight in order to elude security and flee.

In this regard, caretaker Santosh Kumbhar had filed a complaint with the Yerawada police station. The child observation centre houses apprehended children, who have been charged with various crimes.

Following the incident, senior police officials issued a search order to track down the missing juveniles. Police Inspector Kranti Patil, the in-charge of Unit-II, directed API Vaishali Bhosle and the team to locate the accused and return them to the observation home.

Namdev Renuse, a police constable, had received a tip-off that two minors involved were hiding near Nanded Phata on Sinhagad Road. The cops laid a trap and the minors were detained at the scene and later medically examined at Sassoon Hospital. Further legal action is being taken against them in connection with the crime reported to the Yerawada police station.