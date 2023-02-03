Home / Cities / Pune News / Cops detain two missing juveniles belonging to Koyta gang

Cops detain two missing juveniles belonging to Koyta gang

pune news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:41 PM IST

The seven minors, all members of the Koyta gang, had scaled a ladder in broad daylight in order to elude security and flee

Namdev Renuse, a police constable, had received a tip-off that two minors involved were hiding near Nanded Phata on Sinhagad Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Namdev Renuse, a police constable, had received a tip-off that two minors involved were hiding near Nanded Phata on Sinhagad Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE:

Two of the seven juveniles, who had escaped from Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra’s child observation home on January 30 were successfully tracked down and apprehended by Crime Branch Unit II sleuths. The seven minors, all members of the Koyta gang, had scaled a ladder in broad daylight in order to elude security and flee.

In this regard, caretaker Santosh Kumbhar had filed a complaint with the Yerawada police station. The child observation centre houses apprehended children, who have been charged with various crimes.

Following the incident, senior police officials issued a search order to track down the missing juveniles. Police Inspector Kranti Patil, the in-charge of Unit-II, directed API Vaishali Bhosle and the team to locate the accused and return them to the observation home.

Namdev Renuse, a police constable, had received a tip-off that two minors involved were hiding near Nanded Phata on Sinhagad Road. The cops laid a trap and the minors were detained at the scene and later medically examined at Sassoon Hospital. Further legal action is being taken against them in connection with the crime reported to the Yerawada police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out