Cops probe fake Kurash certificates used to bag government jobs under sports quota in Maharashtra

Investigators have found around 1,200 to 1,500 allegedly fake Kurash sports certificates issued as part of a suspected racket, with some allegedly used to secure government jobs under the five per cent sports quota. Police are now examining whether candidates also used such certificates to secure Class 1 and Class 2 posts through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The Directorate of Sports is also checking its records. (Unsplash)

Crime Branch officials said 71 candidates recruited to the police and other government departments under the sports quota since 2023 have submitted Kurash certificates. The Directorate of Sports is also checking its records, they said.

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Police probe possible MPSC recruitment fraud A senior Crime Branch officer said police were examining whether the certificates were used to claim sports quota benefits in MPSC recruitment.

“Police suspect that some candidates may have availed themselves of the five per cent sports quota for Class 1 and Class 2 posts through the MPSC on the basis of fake certificates showing participation or achievement in national and international-level Kurash competitions. We are conducting a detailed inquiry into the role of the concerned office-bearers and players in this regard,” the officer said.

Police suspect certificates showing participation or achievements in national- and international-level Kurash competitions were used to claim sports quota benefits. Investigators are examining the role of Maharashtra Kurash Association office-bearers, players and others allegedly involved in issuing or using them.

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Fake certificates allegedly deprived genuine sportspersons Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (Crime), said some individuals had issued Kurash player certificates despite having no affiliation with the national-level Kurash association.

“Kurash is a relatively lesser-known international and national sport. Some individuals issued Kurash player certificates without having any affiliation with the national-level Kurash association. These certificates were used to claim benefits under the five per cent sports quota, depriving genuine sportspersons of the benefits they were entitled to. The investigation revealed that fake sports certificates had been issued and that candidates had used these certificates to claim five per cent sports quota benefits in various recruitment processes,” she said.

Police said the alleged racket involved preparing certificates by showing that Kurash competitions had been held at taluka, district and state levels. Several competitions mentioned in the certificates allegedly never took place. The documents were allegedly prepared between 2016 and 2023.

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Kurash certificates surface in Pune police recruitment The probe has also raised questions over Pune police recruitment.

Satpute said 19 of the 104 posts available under the sports category were filled by candidates who submitted Kurash certificates.

“Of the 19 candidates, 10 have joined the force and are undergoing training, while nine are yet to join,” she added.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), said investigators found discrepancies in the certificates and related correspondence.

“Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were mentioned in certificates and related correspondence for events that were allegedly held before 2023, when these districts were still known as Osmanabad and Aurangabad. The districts were renamed in 2023.,” Hasan said.

Investigators find more irregularities in records Police also found discrepancies in documents submitted by district-level organisations. Certificates issued to players shown as winners of state-level competitions allegedly carried the signatures of the association’s secretary and president.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune City Police Commissioner, said, “The process of identifying those who used forged sports certificates to avail themselves of quota benefits is underway. Those who were recruited using such forged documents will be terminated, and the process.”

Investigators said no government sports department representative was allegedly present at the competitions under scrutiny. Police also suspect that people without the required knowledge or certification were appointed as referees instead of qualified national- or international-level officials.

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Two Maharashtra Kurash Association office-bearers arrested A case was registered at Shivajinagar police station on September 3 under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 339, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have arrested Shivaji Jaywant Salunkhe, 46, secretary of the Maharashtra Kurash Association, and its president, Ankush Vitthal Nagar, 40.

Investigators are also probing the involvement of organisers, players, agents and government sports officials from Pune, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police said scrutiny of recruitment records and sports certificates is continuing. The number of candidates who may have benefited from the alleged racket, including those suspected of securing MPSC Class 1 and Class 2 posts, will become clearer as the probe progresses.