'Sanghi goon still free': Dipke demands DCP Sharma's prosecution over inaction against Hindutva influencer

Amid the raging controversy over Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj's alleged attack on the father of an activist at Jantar Mantar in July, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for prosecution of DCP Sachin Sharma of the Delhi Police for not taking action against him. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke (in picture) accused the Delhi Police of inaction despite Nishu Azad's pleas. (PTI) Dipke said that Nishu Aazad, whose father was assaulted by Bhardwaj, she had ‘begged’ the cops to arrest the accused. However, even two months after the incident, the culprits have not been held, Dipke alleged in a post on X. Track live updates on CJP protest “When Nishu’s father was attacked by the sanghi goons, she cried and begged DCP Sachin Sharma and Delhi police to arrest the culprits. Even after two months the goons are roaming free. DCP Sachin Sharma must be prosecuted for enabling this crime,” Dipke wrote. Also read: Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj backtracks on ‘cracking skull’ remark, calls it ‘self defence’

Deep Dive What actions have been taken by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding the alleged attack on Nishu Aazad's father? Why do critics believe that the Delhi Police is protecting Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj? How did Swatantra Bhardwaj justify his actions during the altercation at the protest?

Dipke also accused DCP Sharma of being a ‘hardcore sanghi’. “DCP Sachin Sharma must explain why that Sanghi goon is still not behind bars. Is it because, Sachin Sharma himself is a hardcore Sanghi? As I’ve been told by people from within his own department,” he wrote in another post on X.

In another post, Dipke implied that the police were shielding the influencer in the Jantar Mantar assault case.

What is the latest row about? In an interview Bhardwaj, who describes himself as 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu) admitted that he "cracked the skull" of Sanjay Kumar, student protester Nishu Azad's father, during the protest and escaped being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.