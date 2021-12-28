Costlier fuel drives buyers towards CNG, electric vehicles

PUNE The rising fuel prices over the last one year seem to have nudged buyers towards the CNG and electric variants. As per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) there has been an increase in registrations of CNG, electric vehicles this year.

Compared to CNG vehicles registered in this year, still the electric vehicles are half of the registrations. While there has been a steady increase over the months since January 2021.

As per the data statistics given by the Pune RTO, in this year a total of 10,301 CNG cars were registered between January to December 26, 2021. While between the same period a total of 360 electric cars were registered. Interestingly 5,304 electric bikes were registered in the same period, as there is growing demand for it.

“There is a steady increase in the electric cars and bike sale this year, due to which registration has also gone up. Still there was more demand to CNG cars than the electric cars, as there are few electric options in the market and affordability is a major hurdle for EV ownership in India. But in near future there will be more electric vehicle registrations done in the Pune region,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.