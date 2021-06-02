Couple found dead in Wadgaonsheri

A man was found hanging in his house while his wife was found strangled to death in their house in Vadgaonsheri area of Pune on Tuesday. The now-deceased man was later booked for murder of his wife over suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

The deceased man was identified as Yogesh Gaikwad (33), a resident of Pirajinagar area of Malwadi in Vadgaonsheri in Pune while the murder victim was identified as Usha Gaikwad (28), according to the police.

The bodies were found in the early morning hours of Tuesday in their house and later taken to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for post-mortem.

While the post-mortem observations were awaited, the police registered an accidental death report in the matter at Chandan nagar police station.

Based on the post-mortem report, the police concluded that the man strangled his wife before dying by suicide.

While the woman was found to have been strangled to the death, the man is suspected to have hanged himself, according to the police.

Based on inquiries made with the relatives of the couple and the observations made inside the house, the police found that the man suspected the woman of having an extra-marital affair.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandan nagar police station.