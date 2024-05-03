Couple urges wedding guests to vote

PUNE Ahead of elections in Pune, the administration is going all out to ensure that citizens come out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights on the polling day. Priest during a marriage ceremony instead of reciting the traditional wedding vows, chanted vows to vote. (HT)

Similarly, during a wedding held on Wednesday at Thopate Lawns in Kalewadi, besides joining Shubham Gore and Pranita Sonke two in a matrimonial alliance, the event aimed at creating awareness and pressing home the importance of the right to vote.

The bride and groom before taking the seven vows held banners in hand requesting the guests to vote.

According to the instructions of Pune collector and district election officer, Suhas Diwase the Maval returning officer, Deepak Singla had planned the unique marriage ceremony as part of the election awareness programme.

“All guests before the showers of ‘akshata,’ or whole rice took the oath to vote,” said Diwase.

The assistant returning officer, Archana Yadav of Pimpri assembly office had organised the programme with the help of public relation officer, Praful Puranik and nodal supervisor, Rajendra Kangude of the municipal corporation.

Thousands of people present during the wedding pledged to vote, said the officials in a statement released on Wednesday.

Baramati, one of the constituencies in Pune, is scheduled to vote on May 7. The other three constituencies, Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha seats will vote during phase 4 on May 13.