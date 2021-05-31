Courses linked to specific industries now on offer at SPPU

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon begin professional courses with job opportunities to students. The university has decided to tie up with industries in Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The initiative will benefit students after graduating in further career growth.

There are a large of grape producers and vineyards producing wine in Nashik, while cooperative and sugar factories are there in Ahmednagar district. Taking advantage of these industrial sectors, SPPU is now preparing job-centric courses for students. The process of starting these courses has already begun at the SPPU’s sub-centres in both these districts.

“Nashik is one of the major producers of grapes in the country due to which several wineries have come up here. Even the Paithani sarees at Yewala are famous, accordingly skilled based courses to make such sarees will be started. Also, there are some tribal areas in Nashik where honey and medicinal trees are found, this will also be included in the new courses,” said SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

“There is a legacy of cooperative and sugar factories from decades in the Ahmednagar district. Along with those, paper factories, water management companies and bio diesel are some of the important sectors. Accordingly, small courses will be made in these sectors, and they will be submitted to sub centres. After which they will be produced before the management council and after its approvals by January these courses will actually start,” added Karmalkar.

There are around 330 colleges and educational institutions in Nashik and Ahmednagar district which are affiliated to SPPU. It includes Arts, Commerce and Science colleges, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management and other colleges. The SPPU has decided to start diploma courses related to industrial sectors in these districts so that job opportunities for students will increase. These courses will be from four months to one year duration.

Students are happy with the decision taken by SPPU, Bhushan Vyawahare a second-year commerce student from Nashik said, “Doing plain graduation in commerce won’t be enough for me to get a good job, if I pursue these new industrial based courses, it is certainly beneficial for my career.”