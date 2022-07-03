Covid death reported in Pune district after a month

The district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday after a month. The death was reported in the rural areas of the district, according to the state health department.

Previously, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported one death on June 3. This takes the total tally of deaths in the district to 20,546.

Pune district on Sunday reported 820 fresh Covid-19 cases wherein active cases now stand at 5,063.

Maharashtra on Sunday saw six deaths taking the tally to 147,940. The case fatality rate for the state is at 1.85 per cent. Maharashtra also reported 2,962 fresh cases on Sunday.

According to the state health department, as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune, 1 patient of BA.4 has been found in the state. She is a 60-year-old female from Mumbai, fully vaccinated, and tested Covid positive on June 16. She had only mild symptoms and recovered in home isolation.

The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone to 64. There are 15 patients from Pune, 34 in Mumbai, 4 each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad.