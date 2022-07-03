Covid death reported in Pune district after a month
The district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday after a month. The death was reported in the rural areas of the district, according to the state health department.
Previously, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported one death on June 3. This takes the total tally of deaths in the district to 20,546.
Pune district on Sunday reported 820 fresh Covid-19 cases wherein active cases now stand at 5,063.
Maharashtra on Sunday saw six deaths taking the tally to 147,940. The case fatality rate for the state is at 1.85 per cent. Maharashtra also reported 2,962 fresh cases on Sunday.
According to the state health department, as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune, 1 patient of BA.4 has been found in the state. She is a 60-year-old female from Mumbai, fully vaccinated, and tested Covid positive on June 16. She had only mild symptoms and recovered in home isolation.
The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone to 64. There are 15 patients from Pune, 34 in Mumbai, 4 each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
