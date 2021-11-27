Covid: Pune district sees 207 new cases, 2 deaths

On Saturday, Pune district has reported 207 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,049 deaths and 2,077 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 60,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 78 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,691 and the death toll stood at 6,971 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 96 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 523,009 and the death toll stood at 9,217 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 33 new virus cases and the progressive count went up to 269,768 and the toll stood at 3,511 as one more death was reported.

Pune district also saw 60,053 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 12,999,660. Of which 8,070,192 are first doses and 4,929,468 are second doses. A total of 652 sites saw vaccination of which 464 were government centres and 188 were private.