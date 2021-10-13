Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Pune ZP to buy 50,000+ rapid antigen kits to avoid shortage
pune news

Covid: Pune ZP to buy 50,000+ rapid antigen kits to avoid shortage

In April, Covid care centres faced rising demand for rapid antigen kits from the district’s Covid-19 hotspots. To bridge the gap, the district hospital had to supply kits from their own stock, says official
To avoid any possible shortage of rapid antigen kits in view of the upcoming festivities, the Pune zilla parishad is set to buy more than 50,000 such kits. (HT PHOTO)
To avoid any possible shortage of rapid antigen kits in view of the upcoming festivities, the Pune zilla parishad is set to buy more than 50,000 such kits. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By Steffy Thevar

To avoid any possible shortage of rapid antigen kits in view of the upcoming festivities, the Pune zilla parishad is set to buy more than 50,000 such kits. A proposal has been drafted for the same and disaster management funds are being used to buy the kits.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, said, “Back in April when the second wave was at its peak, we had to face shortage of rapid antigen kits. Although the number of new Covid-19 cases is falling, the zilla parishad will buy over 50,000 rapid antigen kits to avoid any shortage in future. In April, Covid care centres (CCCs) faced rising demand for rapid antigen kits from the district’s Covid-19 hotspots. To bridge the gap, the district hospital had to supply kits from their own stock.”

Justifying the purchase, Prasad said this is a long-term plan so as to not repeat the April 2021 situation at the peak of the second wave. “We need to keep testing more people. We do not want to bring down the testing numbers just because the number of new cases has gone down. This is part of our advanced planning and if we do not buy now, there is likely to be a shortage in the near future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out